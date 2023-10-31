Park City Mountain set to open Nov. 17, Deer Valley aims for Dec. 2

According to announced openings so far, Brian Head in southern Utah will be the first ski resort in the state to open on Friday, Nov. 10.

One week later on Nov. 17, Park City Mountain and Woodward Park City are scheduled to open, along with Alta and Solitude in the Cottonwood Canyons.

Snowbasin’s first day will be Friday, Nov. 24.

Deer Valley, Sundance, and Nordic Valley are aiming to start running lifts Saturday, Dec. 2

Eagle Point near Beaver, Utah, has the latest expected opening Friday, Dec. 15.

Brighton, Snowbird, Powder Mountain, Cherry Peak, and Beaver Mountain have not yet announced opening days.

Last year, Brighton opened one day after its neighbor Solitude on Nov. 11 amid plentiful snow, and Snowbird opened on Nov. 18, the same day as Alta. Brighton’s Bone Zone, a free DIY terrain park, is expected to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 1, for the season.

A full list of opening dates is available at skiutah.com.