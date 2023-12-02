Lift installation at Deer Valley expansion to begin in 2024

The area Deer Valley is expanding into was formerly going to be Mayflower Mountain Resort. The resort has been in the works for over two decades, and construction started a couple years ago. Extell Development Company was the developer.

But Deer Valley announced a partnership with Extell in August. The Mayflower area will now be part of Deer Valley, creating one of the largest ski areas in the country. It will be over 5,700 acres and after completion, Deer Valley will have a total of 37 lifts and 238 runs.

Many Deer Valley skiers are excited about the expansion, like Madeline Linback.

“I know this place like the back of my hand, so it’d be nice to get some new terrain.”

And Matthew Negroni.

“It'll be interesting. I have some questions kind of like whether or not they will increase the capacity, even though snowpack can be a little worse over there at times a little lower elevation. But I'm excited. It seems like there's a lot of cool terrain over that.”

Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Graff said he has been involved in the work with Extell since before the expansion deal was signed.

“We've always known that we were going to be neighbors, and whatever we can do to help them and their planning and development process would be beneficial to both resorts,” he said.

Graff said the new terrain will provide longer runs that Deer Valley doesn’t have. The longest run in the resort right now is 2.8 miles, but with the expansion, it will be 4.7 miles.

The new terrain will also provide more opportunities for advanced and beginner skiers.

“Beginners won't be relegated to the bottom anymore, they could come up and get a 9000 feet high alpine experience, which we're excited about,” Graff said.

Right now, he said they are working on power and water infrastructure. Different runs are also being cut and graded and Graff said lifts will start being installed next year.