Deer Valley to host annual torchlight parade Saturday

The tradition started during the 1983/84 winter season making this the 40th Torchlight Parade at the resort.

The event starts at around 6 p.m. when the sun goes down on Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain, which is behind Snow Park Lodge.

Deer Valley will have complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Snow Park plaza.