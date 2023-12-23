© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deer Valley to host annual torchlight parade Saturday

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST
Park City Mountain torchlight parade
Deer Valley
Deer Valley Resort torchlight parade.

Parkites and visitors are invited to attend Deer Valley Resort’s annual Torchlight Parade on Dec. 30.

The tradition started during the 1983/84 winter season making this the 40th Torchlight Parade at the resort.

The event starts at around 6 p.m. when the sun goes down on Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain, which is behind Snow Park Lodge.

Deer Valley will have complimentary hot chocolate, cider and cookies served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Snow Park plaza.
Ski Resorts
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller