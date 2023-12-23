© 2023 KPCW

Park City Mountain lights up with annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 23, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST
Park City Mountain torchlight parade
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain torchlight parade

Santa is visiting Park City Mountain during the annual Torchlight Parade on Christmas Eve.

The ski resort hosted its first torchlight parade on Christmas Eve during the resort’s second season in 1964. It’s become an annual tradition.

The event opens at 4 p.m. in Mountain Village. Local carolers will set the holiday mood and there will be complimentary cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Ski and Ride School team making their way down Payday.

Santa will also make an appearance for photos at the end of the parade.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
