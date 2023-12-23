Park City Mountain lights up with annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade

The ski resort hosted its first torchlight parade on Christmas Eve during the resort’s second season in 1964. It’s become an annual tradition.

The event opens at 4 p.m. in Mountain Village. Local carolers will set the holiday mood and there will be complimentary cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Ski and Ride School team making their way down Payday.

Santa will also make an appearance for photos at the end of the parade.