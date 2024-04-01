Child falls off Orange Bubble lift at Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said a guest fell from the Orange Bubble Express around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Their condition is unknown. Huey couldn’t share more details because the guest is a minor.

A witness told KPCW the child was dangling from the lift as patrollers and other employees worked to set up a landing pad.

The child fell an estimated 25 to 30 feet and landed partially on the pad, according to the witness.

Other lift-related incidents have occurred at the resort in recent years.

A Park City Mountain ski patroller died in January 2023 after a snow-covered tree fell on the Short Cut lift at Canyons Village.

Additionally, a family filed a lawsuit earlier this year, after their daughter was injured when she fell 30 feet off the Iron Mountain Express lift in 2020.