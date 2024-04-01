© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Child falls off Orange Bubble lift at Park City Mountain

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:06 PM MDT
The scene of the incident.
KPCW
The scene of the incident.

A child fell off the Orange Bubble lift on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Monday morning.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said a guest fell from the Orange Bubble Express around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Their condition is unknown. Huey couldn’t share more details because the guest is a minor.

A witness told KPCW the child was dangling from the lift as patrollers and other employees worked to set up a landing pad.

The child fell an estimated 25 to 30 feet and landed partially on the pad, according to the witness.

Other lift-related incidents have occurred at the resort in recent years.

A Park City Mountain ski patroller died in January 2023 after a snow-covered tree fell on the Short Cut lift at Canyons Village.

Additionally, a family filed a lawsuit earlier this year, after their daughter was injured when she fell 30 feet off the Iron Mountain Express lift in 2020.
Tags
Ski Resorts Park City Mountain
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta
Related Content