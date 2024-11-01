Where Wasatch Back resorts ranked in Ski Mag’s Top 30 Resorts in the West

The publication’s survey asked readers to rank resorts based on multiple categories including snow quality, value, likelihood to return and more.

Two Wasatch Back ski resorts made the top 30.

Park City Mountain Resort ranked 29th overall this year; a significant drop after finishing 15th last year.

Readers praised its easy access to an airport and varied terrain but docked points for long lift lines and cost.

The resort performed slightly higher in the likelihood of skiers and boarders to return coming in at 28th there.

Deer Valley came in at No. 14 overall.

Readers hailed the resort's groomed terrain, guest services and attention to detail on and off the slopes. Skiers also lauded the no-snowboarders rule, ranking the mountain sixth in likelihood to return.

But, readers also lamented the high price of a Deer Valley vacation which likely cost the resort its 9th place ranking from the year before.

Utah’s Snowbasin Resort was honored with a first-place ranking, ahead of all its sister ski spots in Utah and resorts in Colorado, California, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming.

On the list of 30 resorts, only one was not part of the Epic, IKON or Mountain Collective Pass system: Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana.

To see the full list of reader rankings visit skimag.com.