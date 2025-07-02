Gondola planned to replace Cabriolet lift in Canyons Village

Residents are invited to a July 14 open house to review preliminary plans for an enclosed gondola in lower Canyons Village.

The Cabriolet connects the so-called Cab lot to the upper Canyons base area, where the Red Pine Gondola and Orange Bubble Express depart to mid-mountain.

The parking lot is currently being redeveloped into a parking garage with more than 1,800 spots that will consolidate all Canyons parking at the base of the Cabriolet. Two levels of the five-level garage are expected to open this winter, and the full garage will be ready in 2026.

In upper Canyons Village, the Sunrise lift is also being redeveloped into a gondola this summer, which will connect to the Red Pine Lodge.

No details about the capacity of the proposed gondola to replace the Cabriolet were immediately available in the resort’s email to media July 2.

"The potential project is designed to enhance mountain accessibility for lodging guests, base and mid-village area residents, and day skiers and snowboarders," the email stated. "The Cabriolet replacement is planned to be a single-year construction project, with completion coinciding with the Canyons Village parking garage in time for the 2026/27 winter season, subject to approvals."

Park City Mountain and the CVMA’s open house is Monday, July 14, from 4–6 p.m. at the Grand Summit Hotel. Members of the public are asked to RSVP online.

