Solitude Ski Patrol Union ratifies first contract with resort
Solitude Mountain employees have unanimously voted to accept a new ski patrol union contract.
The vote this week follows eight months of negotiations and two ski seasons.
The contract includes a base wage increase of 10% with a starting wage of $24 an hour.
Patrollers will also receive $100 monthly stipends for both healthcare and wellness, according to a social media post by the union. Additionally, full time patrollers will get $1,300 for equipment each season.
This is the Solitude Ski Patrol Union’s first ratified contract since voting to unionize in April 2024, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The group was also the first ski patrol to unionize under Alterra ownership with eight bargaining members and 35 patrollers.