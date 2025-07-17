© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solitude Ski Patrol Union ratifies first contract with resort

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:19 PM MDT
The entrance to Solitude Mountain Resort on Dec. 11, 2019. A man died while skiing at Solitude on Monday, Dec. 13, 2022.
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
The entrance to Solitude Mountain Resort on Dec. 11, 2019. A man died while skiing at Solitude on Monday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Solitude Mountain employees have unanimously voted to accept a new ski patrol union contract.

The vote this week follows eight months of negotiations and two ski seasons.

The contract includes a base wage increase of 10% with a starting wage of $24 an hour.

Patrollers will also receive $100 monthly stipends for both healthcare and wellness, according to a social media post by the union. Additionally, full time patrollers will get $1,300 for equipment each season.

This is the Solitude Ski Patrol Union’s first ratified contract since voting to unionize in April 2024, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The group was also the first ski patrol to unionize under Alterra ownership with eight bargaining members and 35 patrollers.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver