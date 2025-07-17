Solitude Ski Patrol Union ratifies first contract with resort

The vote this week follows eight months of negotiations and two ski seasons.

The contract includes a base wage increase of 10% with a starting wage of $24 an hour.

Patrollers will also receive $100 monthly stipends for both healthcare and wellness, according to a social media post by the union . Additionally, full time patrollers will get $1,300 for equipment each season.

This is the Solitude Ski Patrol Union’s first ratified contract since voting to unionize in April 2024 , according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The group was also the first ski patrol to unionize under Alterra ownership with eight bargaining members and 35 patrollers.