© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nightly Parleys Canyon lane closures expected through July

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
New pavement on the outside lanes of Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon.
Utah Department of Transportation
New pavement on the outside lanes of Interstate 80 through Parleys Canyon.

Traffic in Parleys Canyon will be reduced to one lane in both directions each night. The closures began Thursday.

Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation will be installing rumble strips and striping on the newly-paved Interstate 80 for the rest of the month.

Weekday construction closures begin at 7 p.m. for the eastbound and westbound lanes. Eastbound roads will reopen at 4 a.m. while westbound opens at 6 a.m.

Weekend eastbound closures start at 6 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday. Westbound lanes will close Saturdays at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Drivers can expect the closures through July 30.

Utah Department of Transportation

During the Parleys Canyon construction, work on I-80 between Kimball Junction and US-40 will be suspended until July 28.

More information on the I-80 Parleys Canyon paving project can be found on UDOT’s website.

Questions and comments can be sent to i80parleyspaving@utah.gov by calling the hotline at 801-838-8362.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver