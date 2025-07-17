Nightly Parleys Canyon lane closures expected through July

Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation will be installing rumble strips and striping on the newly-paved Interstate 80 for the rest of the month.

Weekday construction closures begin at 7 p.m. for the eastbound and westbound lanes. Eastbound roads will reopen at 4 a.m. while westbound opens at 6 a.m.

Weekend eastbound closures start at 6 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday. Westbound lanes will close Saturdays at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Drivers can expect the closures through July 30.

Utah Department of Transportation

During the Parleys Canyon construction, work on I-80 between Kimball Junction and US-40 will be suspended until July 28.

More information on the I-80 Parleys Canyon paving project can be found on UDOT’s website .