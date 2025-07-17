Nightly Parleys Canyon lane closures expected through July
Traffic in Parleys Canyon will be reduced to one lane in both directions each night. The closures began Thursday.
Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation will be installing rumble strips and striping on the newly-paved Interstate 80 for the rest of the month.
Weekday construction closures begin at 7 p.m. for the eastbound and westbound lanes. Eastbound roads will reopen at 4 a.m. while westbound opens at 6 a.m.
Weekend eastbound closures start at 6 p.m. Saturday and reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday. Westbound lanes will close Saturdays at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. on Sundays.
Drivers can expect the closures through July 30.
During the Parleys Canyon construction, work on I-80 between Kimball Junction and US-40 will be suspended until July 28.
More information on the I-80 Parleys Canyon paving project can be found on UDOT’s website.
Questions and comments can be sent to i80parleyspaving@utah.gov by calling the hotline at 801-838-8362.