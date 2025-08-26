© 2025 KPCW

Ikon Pass adds 5 Italian mountains for 2025-2026 winter

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:45 PM MDT
Monterosa Ski is one of the 17 Italian ski areas part of the Ikon Pass.
lucianofochi
/
Adobe Stock
Monterosa Ski is one of the 17 Italian ski areas part of the Ikon Pass.

Ikon Pass users will have five new places to visit this ski season within the Italian Alps.

Nestled among Europe’s Matterhorn and Mont Blanc peaks, Ikon Pass holders will have seven days to use across the five Valle d'Aosta ski areas with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Pass holders will get five.

The new resorts mean skiers and riders now have access to 17 Italian ski areas.

That includes Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Cervino Ski Paradise, La Thuile Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski and Pila at Valle d’Aosta. Skiers can even cross borders, with direct access from Chervino to Zermatt Matterhorn, also an Ikon destination.

