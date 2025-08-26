Ikon Pass adds 5 Italian mountains for 2025-2026 winter

Nestled among Europe’s Matterhorn and Mont Blanc peaks, Ikon Pass holders will have seven days to use across the five Valle d'Aosta ski areas with no blackout dates. Ikon Base Pass holders will get five.

The new resorts mean skiers and riders now have access to 17 Italian ski areas.

That includes Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Cervino Ski Paradise, La Thuile Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski and Pila at Valle d’Aosta. Skiers can even cross borders, with direct access from Chervino to Zermatt Matterhorn, also an Ikon destination.