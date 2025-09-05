© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley resort to offer special opening dates for pass holders

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:52 PM MDT
Deer Valley's East Village Base opened for the 2024-2025 season with the Keetley and Hoodoo express chair lifts.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley's East Village Base opened for the 2024-2025 season with the Keetley and Hoodoo express chair lifts.

Deer Valley Resort announced its opening days for the 2025-2026 ski season, with exclusive early-bird days for season pass holders.

The resort will begin spinning lifts for the public Dec. 1.

But, exclusive skiing opportunities, events and activities for Deer Valley season pass holders will be available Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

The skier-only resort opened on Thanksgiving for the first time last year, a week earlier than its originally planned date.

Earlier this year, Vail Resorts announced Park City Mountain will begin spinning lifts Nov. 21.

Ski resort opening days are weather-dependent and could shift.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
