Deer Valley resort to offer special opening dates for pass holders

The resort will begin spinning lifts for the public Dec. 1.

But, exclusive skiing opportunities, events and activities for Deer Valley season pass holders will be available Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

The skier-only resort opened on Thanksgiving for the first time last year , a week earlier than its originally planned date.

Earlier this year, Vail Resorts announced Park City Mountain will begin spinning lifts Nov. 21 .

Ski resort opening days are weather-dependent and could shift.