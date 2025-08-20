Vail Resorts announces Park City, international resorts opening days

The ski resort company has released targeted opening dates for more than a dozen of its most popular ski areas, the earliest being Keystone in Colorado.

Pending early season conditions, the central Colorado resort outside Denver will begin spinning lifts in mid-October.

Also in Colorado, Breckenridge and Vail Mountain are set to open Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

California resorts Heavenly and Northstar will open alongside Park City Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia on Nov. 21.

New at Park City’s Canyons Village this season the Sunrise Gondola will give skiers and riders a third option for getting on the mountain.

Kirkwood in California and Stevens Pass in Washington will open Dec. 5.

Across the Atlantic, Vail’s Swedish resorts, Gemsstock at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana will open Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 respectively.

Vail Resorts says opening day targets for its U.S. eastern resorts will be announced later this year.

The Wasatch Back’s other ski resort, Deer Valley, has not yet announced an opening date for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Summer operations for Deer Valley wrap up for the season Sept. 21, Park City summer activities close Sept. 28.