© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vail Resorts announces Park City, international resorts opening days

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
Park City Mountain 60th Anniversary season, winter 2023/24
Jack Loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain 60th Anniversary season, winter 2023/24

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open Nov. 21 for the 2025-2026 ski season, alongside three other western Vail Resorts.

The ski resort company has released targeted opening dates for more than a dozen of its most popular ski areas, the earliest being Keystone in Colorado.

Pending early season conditions, the central Colorado resort outside Denver will begin spinning lifts in mid-October.

Also in Colorado, Breckenridge and Vail Mountain are set to open Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

California resorts Heavenly and Northstar will open alongside Park City Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia on Nov. 21.

New at Park City’s Canyons Village this season the Sunrise Gondola will give skiers and riders a third option for getting on the mountain.

Kirkwood in California and Stevens Pass in Washington will open Dec. 5.

Across the Atlantic, Vail’s Swedish resorts, Gemsstock at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana will open Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 respectively.

Vail Resorts says opening day targets for its U.S. eastern resorts will be announced later this year.

The Wasatch Back’s other ski resort, Deer Valley, has not yet announced an opening date for the 2025-2026 ski season.

Summer operations for Deer Valley wrap up for the season Sept. 21, Park City summer activities close Sept. 28.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver