Utah ski resorts pepper Ski Magazine top 30 rankings

Last year Snowbasin was crowned by the publication’s readers as the top resort in the west. This year, the 2002 Olympics venue fell to No. 3.

The drop was a common trend among all the Utah resorts on the list, including Park City Mountain which barely made the list at No. 30.

The Wasatch Back resort boasts the most skiable lift-served terrain in the U.S., but troublesome bottlenecks, crowding at the base and ongoing parking challenges pushed the ski resort to the bottom of the list for readers.

Another Wasatch Back resort, Deer Valley, also made the list for another year and defied the trend, moving up four spots from 14th to No. 9 this season.

The skier-only resort’s perfectly groomed runs keep skiers coming back and readers say the guest services are tough to beat.

Powder Mountain made its first appearance on the top 30 list this year coming in at No. 27, just behind Solitude Mountain Resort, which fell from No. 8 to 26th this year.

Snowbird Resort came in at 14 and Alta Ski Area was ranked No. 6.

This year, readers ranked Big Sky Resort as the best resort in the west, bringing the Montana ski area up from the 24th position last year.

