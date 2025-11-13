Sundance’s new 3D map offers detailed images of trails

Powder magazine reports 3D trail maps aren’t new. Canada’s Lake Louise offers an interactive 3D map, but the Alberta resort lacks this level of detail.

Sundance’s map lets users pan around the resort and scope out the trails before riding them in real time when it opens for the season Dec. 5.

The Provo Canyon resort’s new map is one of several created by Legend Guide, a company that specializes in 3D imaging of ski areas, golf courses and real estate.

The company has also developed 3D maps for Snowbird and Powder Mountain.