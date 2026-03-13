Sony acquires Sundance film 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass'

The studio purchased the global rights to David Wain’s “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” Feb. 27.

The film stars Zoey Deutch, whose character, a bride-to-be, discovers her fiancé cashed in a hall pass to sleep with a celebrity.

She is inspired to do the same and goes on a journey to find her celebrity hall pass in Hollywood, John Hamm.

Sony also bought the global rights to the Sundance premiere “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” in late February.

During the festival the company acquired the dramas “Bedford Park” and “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty.”