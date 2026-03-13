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Sony acquires Sundance film 'Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass'

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired its fourth production from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The studio purchased the global rights to David Wain’s “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” Feb. 27.

The film stars Zoey Deutch, whose character, a bride-to-be, discovers her fiancé cashed in a hall pass to sleep with a celebrity.

She is inspired to do the same and goes on a journey to find her celebrity hall pass in Hollywood, John Hamm.

Sony also bought the global rights to the Sundance premiere “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” in late February.

During the festival the company acquired the dramas “Bedford Park” and “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty.”
Sundance Film Festival
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver