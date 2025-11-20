© 2025 KPCW

Utah ski resorts make USA Today’s top 10 list

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:49 PM MST
Skiers hiking across one of the bowls at Snowbasin.
Megan Collins
/
Snowbasin Resort
Skiers hiking across one of the bowls at Snowbasin.

The rankings assess the best ski areas in the U.S. and Canada.

A few Utah resorts have made USA Today’s list of best North American ski areas this season. Snowbasin came in at No. 1 with Deer Valley at No. 6 in the U.S. and Canadian resort rankings.

For the second year in a row, readers put Snowbasin on top for its steep trails, open bowls and beginner-friendly groomers. Deer Valley was recognized for its ski school, lessons and guided activities.

The Ogden-area Snowbasin was also named the third-best ski resort in SKI Magazine’s top 30 in the West. Alta, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Powder Mountain and Solitude were also recognized on the top 30 list.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver