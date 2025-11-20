Utah ski resorts make USA Today’s top 10 list

A few Utah resorts have made USA Today’s list of best North American ski areas this season. Snowbasin came in at No. 1 with Deer Valley at No. 6 in the U.S. and Canadian resort rankings.

For the second year in a row, readers put Snowbasin on top for its steep trails, open bowls and beginner-friendly groomers. Deer Valley was recognized for its ski school, lessons and guided activities.

The Ogden-area Snowbasin was also named the third-best ski resort in SKI Magazine’s top 30 in the West. Alta, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Powder Mountain and Solitude were also recognized on the top 30 list.