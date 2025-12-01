Park City Mountain to open for winter season Dec. 5

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

With snow finally falling, Park City Mountain will open for the 2025-2026 season Dec. 5.

It’s two weeks later than the resort had hoped. Northern Utah’s snowfall is lagging behind historic norms, and mild temperatures have prevented snowmaking.

A snowstorm and cold front over the weekend changed that.

Park City Mountain scheduled lifts at both primary base areas, Mountain Village and Canyons Village, to open at 9 a.m. Two base areas means two first chairs.

The grand opening of the new Sunrise Gondola, replacing the lift of the same name, near the Pendry at Canyons is at 8:30 a.m.

The resort said the first 250 guests in line at the gondola will receive a commemorative pin.

As far as runs go, Park City’s snow surface crews are prioritizing the bunny hills, Homerun, Kokopelli and the Three Kings terrain park for opening day.

Alta Ski Area and Sundance Mountain Resort will also open for the winter on Dec. 5.

Deer Valley Resort has yet to announce its new opening date.

The last day to buy the Epic Pass and Epic Day Passes, which provide access to Vail-owned resorts such as Park City Mountain, is Dec. 4.

The Ikon Pass deadline is Dec. 11.