Telluride ski patrol strike ends after nearly 2 weeks

The Colorado Sun reports patrollers went on strike Dec. 27 , and the resort owner responded by closing the mountain.

Nearly two weeks later, the ski patrol union’s 75 members voted to accept a new contract after more than 200 hours of negotiations.

The union wanted better wages, saying that would help them retain experienced patrollers. They had asked for up to $40 per hour for veteran patrollers, plus annual cost-of-living increases and stipends for health insurance and required gear.

But the Colorado Sun reports the union cut the overall value of its contract request in half over the course of the negotiations.

The economic impact of the strike was significant. Occupancy around the resort was down nearly 60% for the first week of January compared to last year, and one local brewpub owner said small businesses in town would be “on the verge of collapse” unless the strike resolved.

The day before an agreement was reached, over 500 people signed a petition urging the union to “accept a less than ideal offer” to end the strike. The petition said although patrollers deserve a living wage, “this strike is not hurting” the resort’s owner, a California real estate investor.

The resort plans to reopen Saturday, Jan. 10.

Telluride ski patrollers join a wave of mountain workers pushing for higher wages. Last year, the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association went on strike for 13 days during peak holiday ski traffic.