Park City ski patrol union ends strike, ratifies new contract

The contract includes a $2 wage increase for all entry-level patrollers and safety staff, a key demand during negotiations.

Tenured patrolles will see average wage increases across the unit of $4 per hour, with some of the most experienced roles receiving an average increase of $7.75 per hour. The union says the deal incentivizes long-term career growth and retention and that it has achieved “wage parity with non-unionized Vail resorts.”

The contract also includes “enhanced parental leave policies and industry-leading educational opportunities.”

The union represents more than 200 Park City Mountain ski patrollers and safety staff that went on strike Dec. 27, calling for increased wages and benefits.

Park City Mountain officials and the union have been negotiating since April, when the last contract expired.

The two parties announced Tuesday night that they had reached a tentative agreement. Union members voted to ratify the contract Wednesday, ending the 13-day strike.

The patrollers return to work Thursday and Park City Mountain says it’s working to open Tombstone, Dream Peak and McConkey's.

Union lead negotiator and 17-year patroller Seth Dromgoole called the process anything but easy.

“Negotiating with Vail Resorts has been an incredibly challenging process, marked by months of persistence and dedication from our board, negotiators, and union members,” he said. “This effort demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and fight for what they deserve.”

Dromgoole called it a win not just for the Park City union but for the ski and mountain worker industry.

“Park City Mountain has reached an agreement with the Park City ski patrol union that is consistent with our company’s wage structure for all patrollers, non-unionized and unionized, while accounting for the unique terrain and avalanche complexity of Park City Mountain,” Vail Resorts Mountain Division President Bill Rock said. “We apologize to our guests who were impacted by this strike and are incredibly grateful to our team who worked hard to keep the mountain open and operating safely over the past two weeks.”

On Monday, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and the city council called on Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts “to take immediate action” to end the strike, citing “confusion and disruption” around town.

Park City released a joint statement from the mayor and council Wednesday thanking Vail Resorts and the patrol union for coming to an agreement.

“This challenging time has highlighted the power of civility and mutual respect in overcoming our issues,” Mayor Worel said. “We recognize and appreciate the hard work of everyone involved, especially the local resort leadership team, in bringing this to a successful conclusion. As we move forward, it’s time to refocus on what makes Park City extraordinary. With plenty of powder on the slopes and signature events like the Sundance Film Festival and FIS World Cup just around the corner, we’re excited to showcase the Park City community spirit that defines us.”

The strike coincided with peak holiday ski traffic and led to viral images of long lines at Park City Mountain, which at times had less than 20% of terrain open.

There were also reports of skiers and riders ducking ropes to traverse closed runs and concerns about unsafe conditions on the mountain.