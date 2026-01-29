Utah resorts offer mountain credit to skiers, riders in lackluster snow year

Deer Valley owner Alterra is enticing Ikon passholders with extra credit: $20 a day, just for skiing.

The ski and ride reward program offers up to $60 in mountain credit at any Ikon resort through Feb. 25. Passholders must be 18 or older to register.

In Utah, passholders can use their credits at Deer Valley Resort and Solitude at select restaurants, shops and for equipment rentals.