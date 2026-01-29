© 2026 KPCW

Utah resorts offer mountain credit to skiers, riders in lackluster snow year

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:14 PM MST
Deer Valley will offer up to seven free day passes for skiers 12 and younger Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.
Deer Valley
/
Alterra Mountain Company
As Utah hopes for more snow, ski resorts look to get skiers and riders on the mountain.

Deer Valley owner Alterra is enticing Ikon passholders with extra credit: $20 a day, just for skiing.

The ski and ride reward program offers up to $60 in mountain credit at any Ikon resort through Feb. 25. Passholders must be 18 or older to register.

In Utah, passholders can use their credits at Deer Valley Resort and Solitude at select restaurants, shops and for equipment rentals.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
