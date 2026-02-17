Nordic Valley hits pause on ski season as storms promise more snow

Nordic Valley Ski Resort has temporarily closed due to a lack of snow.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Ogden Valley resort was the last to open and the first to close this season. That’s because Nordic Valley has the lowest base elevation of Utah’s 16 public resorts. At 5,400 feet, the resort was receiving more rain than snow.

But Nordic Valley and Wasatch Back resorts are on tap to receive some much needed snow this week.

Snow began falling Tuesday morning and ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes told KPCW another storm will roll through northern Utah Wednesday.

“Wednesday looks to be the snowiest day of the week, and also the day that we see the heaviest snowfall potential moving through,” he said. “We expect heavy mountain snowfall across the region … and some of that will extend down into the valleys as well.”

Haynes said the Park City and Heber Valley are expected to receive between eight and 14 inches of snowfall by Thursday night.

Friday, another storm is in the forecast for northern Utah.

“Too early for exact numbers on that particular event, but we do know that we are going to be a little colder and hopefully with more moisture in place, it looks like another accumulating snow event heading our way to wrap up the work week,” Haynes said

By the weekend, things will dry out, but Haynes said temperatures will drop down to single digits throughout the Wasatch Back. The frigid temperatures will allow ski resorts to make more snow and maintain open terrain.

With the snow on the horizon, Nordic Valley hopes to reopen as soon as Friday.

