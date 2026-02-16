© 2026 KPCW

Midway to adopt wildfire risk map under new state law

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published February 16, 2026 at 3:31 PM MST
Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near a farmstead late Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, near Granby, Colo.
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
A wildfire burns in 2020 near Granby, Colo. A new Utah law aims to identify homes at highest risk from wildfires.

The Midway City Council will vote to adopt a new wildland urban interface map at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17.

The wildland-urban interface is the term for areas where development meets wilderness in Utah.

In 2025, Utah lawmakers adopted a law aimed to identify wildfire risks and help residents protect themselves. It took effect Jan. 1 and requires local governments to adopt a map of properties with high wildfire risk and a set of special building standards.

The Midway City Council will discuss its plans for compliance at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17.

That includes voting on a map for where urban-interface building standards must be enforced. The new rules will apply to properties on the outskirts of town and include steps like adding defensible space around a home and using fire-resistant building materials.

Midway’s map is different from the statewide high-risk map. The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands also has a high-risk Wildland Urban Interface Map, which will be used to assess special fees. Properties at highest risk of wildfire must begin paying into the Utah Wildfire Fund at a rate of $20 to $100 per structure.

The new law is a response to many Utahns’ rising home insurance costs.

The Midway City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To see the agenda, visit the city website.

Locals can also explore the statewide wildfire risk map through the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
