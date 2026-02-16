Midway to adopt wildfire risk map under new state law

The wildland-urban interface is the term for areas where development meets wilderness in Utah.

In 2025, Utah lawmakers adopted a law aimed to identify wildfire risks and help residents protect themselves. It took effect Jan. 1 and requires local governments to adopt a map of properties with high wildfire risk and a set of special building standards.

The Midway City Council will discuss its plans for compliance at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 17.

That includes voting on a map for where urban-interface building standards must be enforced. The new rules will apply to properties on the outskirts of town and include steps like adding defensible space around a home and using fire-resistant building materials.

Midway’s map is different from the statewide high-risk map. The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands also has a high-risk Wildland Urban Interface Map, which will be used to assess special fees. Properties at highest risk of wildfire must begin paying into the Utah Wildfire Fund at a rate of $20 to $100 per structure.

The new law is a response to many Utahns’ rising home insurance costs.

The Midway City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. To see the agenda, visit the city website.

Locals can also explore the statewide wildfire risk map through the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.