National Ability Center hosts first ski-a-thon

All of the proceeds from the Friday Night Lights Ski-A-Thon will benefit the dozens of programs offered by the National Ability Center.

NAC CEO Willie Ford says the event is the winter version of the center’s Summit Challenge where hundreds of participants raise money while having fun. Skiers and riders pay $50 to participate.

“It includes access to ski under the lights,” Ford said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Feb. 11. “We’ll have some great opportunity drawings. We’ll have some music, but most importantly, it’s just the community coming together skiing under the lights, which is not that common of a thing to do these days. So, let’s get together and have fun on Payday.”

Participants are also encouraged to form fundraising teams.

“If you sign up and you want to join us, you go to our website and you start a team, and the real spirit behind it is a community-based fundraiser. So, lots of small donations make a big difference,” he said. “You sign up your team, and you can start door knocking in your neighborhood, or ask your friends or family for small donations to make your impact greater. We've seen great success with this at the Summit Challenge and some other events that we do. Hopefully we'll be doing this for the years to come, and as time goes on, the community will get more involved.”

The Ski-a-Thon will take place Friday, Feb. 27 with skiing and riding on the Payday and First Time lifts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The McGrath Mountain Center will be open, with music, food and adult beverages available for purchase.

Here is a link to purchase tickets. For those without an EPIC pass, lift tickets are $10.