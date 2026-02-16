Park City Museum is first in Utah to become Smithsonian affiliate

After a year and a half long application process, the Park City Historical Society and Museum is now the first Utah museum to become a Smithsonian Institute affiliate .

Executive Director Morgan Pierce said the designation will allow the museum to offer new perks.

“Hopefully we'll be able to partner with, you know, several of their museums and bring in exhibits, bring in some of their experts to have lectures and to borrow museum objects with other museums in this affiliate network,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday . “It's a great feather in our cap.”

Of over 15,000 museums nationwide, just over 200 institutions from 49 states are part of the Smithsonian affiliate program. Idaho is the only state not represented.

“The Smithsonian is really looking for organizations that are well embedded in the community, that have a lot to offer, and that mean a great deal to our visitors, to our members,” Pierce said.

The Park City Museum follows that framework. It’s been open for over 40 years, is open almost every day and provides community-focused exhibits.

With the new designation, Pierce said the museum hopes to offer more programming related to social justice, U.S. history and history with a Western twist.

“We're also looking for fun ideas, just something new, something different, because we want our community, we want our members to be coming into the museum not just once a decade, but once or twice a year, ideally,” he said.

As the only Smithsonian affiliate in Utah, the Park City Museum will also be representing the Beehive State for the foreseeable future.

