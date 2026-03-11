© 2026 KPCW

Sundance Mountain Resort opens uphill access beneath Timpanogos

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
The Outlaw Chair lift at Sundance Resort offers views of Mount Timpanogos.
Lulu's Everyday Life
/
Adobe Stock
Uphill access begins March 12.

As winter operations begin to wind down at Utah ski areas, Sundance Mountain Resort has a new offering for skiers and riders.

The ski area below Mt. Timpanogos will open uphill skiing in the mornings beginning at 6 a.m. starting March 12.

Those who plan to ski in the morning must register ahead of time. A once-per-season $25 fee is required and guests must sign a waiver and wear a high-visibility arm band while skiing. Skiers and riders must begin their descent by 8:45 a.m.

Uphill travelers can park for free until 9 a.m. when paid parking reservations begin for the day.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver