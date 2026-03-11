© 2026 KPCW

Utah’s Sydney Peterson earns second medal at 2026 Paralympics

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT
Sydney Peterson, of the United States, poses on the podium after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing women's 10Km interval start classic standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.
Evgeniy Maloletka
/
AP
Sydney Peterson, of the United States, poses on the podium after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing women's 10Km interval start classic standing final at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The cross-country skier now has five career Paralympic medals.

Utah Paralympian Sydney Peterson has claimed her second medal at Italy’s 2026 Paralympics, her second career gold.

Tuesday the para cross country skier was the first to cross the finish line in the women’s 10 kilometer classic in the standing category. Norway’s Vilde Nilsen finished second ahead of Canada’s Brittany Hudak.

Peterson, who competes with the University of Utah, now has five Paralympic medals across two Games.

Monday the 24-year-old earned silver in the 1 kilometer classic sprint.

Peterson is one of more than 20 Utah athletes at the Paralympics this year.

The Games continue through Sunday.
Sports Olympics and Paralympics
