Utah’s Sydney Peterson earns second medal at 2026 Paralympics

Utah Paralympian Sydney Peterson has claimed her second medal at Italy’s 2026 Paralympics, her second career gold.

Tuesday the para cross country skier was the first to cross the finish line in the women’s 10 kilometer classic in the standing category. Norway’s Vilde Nilsen finished second ahead of Canada’s Brittany Hudak.

Peterson, who competes with the University of Utah, now has five Paralympic medals across two Games.

Monday the 24-year-old earned silver in the 1 kilometer classic sprint.

Peterson is one of more than 20 Utah athletes at the Paralympics this year.

The Games continue through Sunday.