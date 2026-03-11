© 2026 KPCW

Alterra CEO of 4 years announces resignation

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 11, 2026 at 3:19 PM MDT
Jared Smith announced he will be stepping down from his role as Alterra Mountain Company CEO at the end of the 2026 ski season.

Jared Smith was named chief executive officer of the ski resort company in August 2022.

Alterra Mountain Company’s CEO will step down from the post at the end of the season.

Jared Smith was named chief executive officer of the ski resort company in August 2022. During his tenure, Alterra undertook a $400 million expansion at Deer Valley Resort.

An executive committee of Alterra’s board of directors will begin the search to find a new leader soon. After his departure, Smith will serve as a resource to the CEO’s office to support a seamless transition.

Alterra Mountain Company owns two Utah ski areas. It acquired Deer Valley Resort in 2017 and Solitude Mountain Resort a year later.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
