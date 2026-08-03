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Southern Utah ski area cancels 2026-2027 season after Cottonwood Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:01 PM MDT
The Canyonside double chairlift remains standing after the Cottonwood Fire burned through the Eagle Point Resort ski area near Beaver on June 22, 2026. The fire burned down the larger of its two day lodges and impacted four of five lifts and half of the resort's 600 acres.
Eagle Point Resort
The Canyonside double chairlift remains standing after the Cottonwood Fire burned through the Eagle Point Resort ski area near Beaver on June 22, 2026.

Eagle Point owner Shane Gadbaw said the resort could not responsibly open on time after the damages from the Cottonwood Fire.

Eagle Point Resort outside Beaver, Utah, will not open for the 2026-2027 ski season. Monday it cited damage from the Cottonwood Fire that burned 300 acres of terrain and damaged four chairlifts.

Owner Shane Gadbaw said portions of the damaged lifts, including haul ropes, will likely need to be replaced, which could take months.

The resort is still looking into the extent of the damage, keeping it from planning the upcoming season.

The fire sparked June 22. It destroyed Eagle Point’s Canyonside Lodge and 145 families also lost homes and condos.

The resort will reach out to passholders who can receive refunds, transfer or donate their passes.

As of Aug. 3, the Cottonwood Fire has burned more than 97,000 acres and is 95% contained.
Tags
Ski Resorts Wildfires
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver