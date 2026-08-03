Southern Utah ski area cancels 2026-2027 season after Cottonwood Fire

Eagle Point Resort outside Beaver, Utah, will not open for the 2026-2027 ski season. Monday it cited damage from the Cottonwood Fire that burned 300 acres of terrain and damaged four chairlifts.

Owner Shane Gadbaw said portions of the damaged lifts, including haul ropes, will likely need to be replaced, which could take months.

The resort is still looking into the extent of the damage, keeping it from planning the upcoming season.

The fire sparked June 22. It destroyed Eagle Point’s Canyonside Lodge and 145 families also lost homes and condos.

The resort will reach out to passholders who can receive refunds, transfer or donate their passes.

As of Aug. 3, the Cottonwood Fire has burned more than 97,000 acres and is 95% contained.