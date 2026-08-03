Park City Jewish Festival returns with music, food, fellowship

Despite a rise in antisemitism around the world, Chabad Park City is part of a global network of more than 3,000 Jewish outreach organizations working to share Jewish life, culture and traditions with their communities

Rabbi Yudi Steiger said everyone is welcome to connect over delicious food, live entertainment and conversation during Wednesday night’s festival.

“Come and experience Jewish life in a positive and authentic way,” Steiger said on KPCW’s "Local News Hour" Aug. 3. “And we believe that the best way to do that is sharing a meal together and music. The power of music is very powerful. When you come to the festival, you have a falafel, you meet a person, you meet a neighbor, somebody you've never met before and then all the stereotypes disappear and that's how friendships begin.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Rabbi Yudi Steigler Listen • 15:04

The entertainment lineup includes “8th Day,” a Los Angeles-based Hasidic pop-rock band, along with American-Israeli Rapper Nissim Black and special guest Israeli singer, Chaim Zippel.

“They have performed on stages all around the world. And what is exciting with the music, I think, is that it's rooted in Jewish tradition, and their music is very uplifting and also universal. But you don't have to be Jewish, you don't have to understand Hebrew or Yiddish to enjoy the music. It's just simply good music that really speaks every language.”

Admission is free but organizers ask attendees to register in advance to help ensure enough food is prepared and to assist with security planning

Steiger said last year’s inaugural festival was one of the largest Jewish community events ever held in Utah and organizers are hoping for another strong turnout.

This year, he said organizers have taken steps to ensure the festival is both safe and welcoming despite ongoing antisemitism.

“The best answer to antisemitism is more pro-semitism. Just come out there and celebrate. And there's just so much beauty in Judaism to celebrate. And unfortunately, a lot of Jewish people today they identify by the antisemitism," he said. "They feel Jewish because there's the hatred out there. They're targeted by somebody else, and we're like, you know, that's not why you have to be Jewish. You're not Jewish because someone out there is targeting you. Is targeting you, and they think that you're bad or you're Jewish. There's so much beauty about being Jewish. Forget about them. We have security and just celebrate with peace of mind. Be there, be in the moment and just experience pro-semitism. Experience the beauty of Judaism.”

The 2nd annual Park City Jewish Festival is Aug. 5 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Canyons Village lawn.

Click here for more information or to register for the Park City Jewish Festival.