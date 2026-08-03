Basin Rec to upgrade popular East Canyon Creek trailhead

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously approved plans to expand the lot from 30 parking spaces to 58.

The trailhead serves the Flying Dog Loop and Bob’s Basin mountain bike trails.

District Superintendent Matt Wagoner says the existing parking lot will be bulldozed and rebuilt on nearby land.

“It's on property that's owned by the Water Reclamation District,” Wagoner told the planning commission July 21. “They’ve indicated that they will need that space for a future expansion. We operate that property right now under an agreement and so, five years ago, we bought the neighboring property in anticipation of moving all of that parking.”

All vehicle access will move to the new lot made of compacted, permeable gravel. Accessible parking and the path to the restrooms will be paved.

Basin Recreation does not plan to install lighting because the trailhead operates from sunrise to sunset.

It has not yet announced when construction will begin.

Snyderville Basin Recreation District is a financial supporter of KPCW.

