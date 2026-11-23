Soldier Hollow opened early with limited terrain this year. General Manager Luke Bodensteiner said it is one of the earliest opening days in the venue’s 27-year history.

“Judging by this year, we're opening probably 10 days to two weeks earlier than normal, I'm guessing it's our earliest opening date on record,” he said.

The early opening is thanks to a snow storage program Soldier Hollow invested in last winter after record-low snowfall. Bodensteiner said last winter Soldier Hollow blew eight snow guns for more than two weeks to create a large pile of manufactured snow.

UOLF Staff Soldier Hollow's pile of snow saved from the 2025-2026 season for the 2026-2027 ski season.

The man-made glacier was about the size of a football field and 25 feet deep before being covered with foam-insulated mats and white tarps for the summer.

Crews uncovered the stored snow Nov. 16.

“We calculate that we retained about 65% of the snow that we put undercover last spring,” Bodensteiner said.

Soldier Hollow spent about $150,000 on the insulated covering system with help from a Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation grant. Bodensteiner said the equipment will be reused in future seasons as the venue prepares for the 2034 Olympics and Paralympics.

Regular season passholders can start Nordic skiing Nov. 30. Day passes and group lessons begin Dec. 12.