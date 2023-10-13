Springville proves too much for Miners in regular season football finale

The Park City Miners faced off against a tough 5A opponent on Friday night in a non-region playoff tune-up game. Their 9-game winning streak came to an end as the Springville Red Devils topped the Miners 35-9 to end the regular season.

Springville employed a power running game and took advantage of Miners’ miscues to take a 14-3 lead into the half. The Miners continued to stumble in the second half with turnovers and untimely penalties. Springville’s stiff defense and relentless rushing attack eventually wore down the Miners as the Red Devils pulled away in the second half.

The Miners will take a 9-1 record into the playoffs.

In other area action, the South Summit Wildcats secured the Region 2A-North championship with a dominant 45-0 win over the Providence Hall Patriots. The Wildcats scored on four first half touchdown passes and continued to pour it on in the second half. With the win, South Summit finishes the regular season 8-2 and on a 7-game winning streak.

The North Summit Braves fell to the Duchesne Eagles 19-0 on Thursday night. The Braves end their regular season at 6-4.

Playoff tournaments will kick off this week. Seeding and schedules are expected to be announced over the weekend.

