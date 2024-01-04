Cross Country Ski and Para Nationals athletes compete in Midway

The top 600 junior and senior-aged cross country and para cross country athletes are in Soldier Hollow competing for National Championship titles.

Despite the lack of snowfall this winter, University of Utah Head Nordic Coach Miles Havlick said Soldier Hollow crews were able to put together good tracks.

“The crew at Soldier Hollow has a lot of experience from the Olympics and holding a lot of other big events," he said. "They definitely didn't fall short of expectations in having some great conditions and great track out here.”

Some athletes are competing to qualify for the Cross Country World Cup in Minneapolis. Others are U18 and U23 athletes fighting to represent Team USA in international competitions this year.

“There's a lot on the line here," Havlick said. "But it's pretty cool to have it just in our backyard. And, you know, on courses that we know very well and train on regularly.”

Nina Schamberger, a University of Utah athlete, said she has been training with her team since the fall. This is also her first national competition with a college team.

“I haven't been super happy with my performances so far," she said. "I'm coming off some tendinitis, which has made it a little difficult to train over winter break. But I've been having a really fun time and just giving it my all.”

She has qualified for the World Junior Championships happening in Planica, Slovenia, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11.

The competition in Soldier Hollow ends on Sunday.