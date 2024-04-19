© 2024 KPCW

University of Utah Gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships

Published April 19, 2024 at 3:20 PM MDT
Utah gymnast Jaylene Gilstrap performs on the beam during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Utah gymnast Jaylene Gilstrap performs on the beam during an NCAA gymnastics meet on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The University of Utah Red Rocks Gymnastics is headed to its fourth straight NCAA Championship Final.

The team also hopes to earn its record-tying 10th team championship.

At the semifinals Thursday, April 18, the Red Rocks posted the top score of 197.9375, just ahead of #4 Florida. Utah’s finish eliminated the competition’s first-seed and fan-favorite, Oklahoma.

Utah and Florida will be joined by #2 LSU and #3 California at the National Championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas tomorrow at 2 p.m Mountain Time.

If Utah wins it will be its first championship title since 1995.

Gymnast Amelie Morgan will compete with the Red Rocks. She’s also hoping to be named to Great Britain’s Olympic team and compete at the Paris Summer Games which begins in July.
