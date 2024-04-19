University of Utah Gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships

The team also hopes to earn its record-tying 10th team championship.

At the semifinals Thursday, April 18, the Red Rocks posted the top score of 197.9375, just ahead of #4 Florida. Utah’s finish eliminated the competition’s first-seed and fan-favorite, Oklahoma.

Utah and Florida will be joined by #2 LSU and #3 California at the National Championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas tomorrow at 2 p.m Mountain Time.

If Utah wins it will be its first championship title since 1995.

Gymnast Amelie Morgan will compete with the Red Rocks. She’s also hoping to be named to Great Britain’s Olympic team and compete at the Paris Summer Games which begins in July.