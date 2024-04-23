© 2024 KPCW

Park City Sailing athletes finish top 10 at national competition

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:11 PM MDT
Park City Sailing members practice at the Jordanelle Reservoir each summer
Park City Sailing Association
Park City Sailing members practice at the Jordanelle Reservoir each summer.

Two Park City Sailing Association athletes competed at the O’pen Skiff North American Championship in Augusta, Georgia, April 19-21.

Elizabeth Eden and Emmet Ford had never used O’pen Skiff single-person boats before and yet both finished in the overall top 20 out of almost 80 athletes.

Eden finished 6th for the women and Ford was 7th in his division.

Park City Sailing coach Christian Koules said the team is now preparing for the World competition in August.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
