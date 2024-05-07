PC Soccer Club registration opens this week

Registration opens Thursday for all athletes ages six to 18 for the 2024-2025 competitive soccer year.

The program year runs June through May, with league play scheduled throughout the fall and spring months. High school age athletes play an abbreviated annual schedule.

Interested players and parents should attend one of four open house and registration sessions at the Park City Soccer office, although walkup registration is also allowed on tryout days.

Spanish language translators will be available for families that need registration assistance.

PCSC will hold informational open house and in person registrations sessions at their office from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 11 and 18.

More information, tryout schedules based on age groups and to register, visit Park City Soccer Club's website.