Local Olympian named head coach of US Bobsled team

The appointment was announced Monday, June 17 by the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Fogt, a Major in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program, won a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in the four-man bobsled.

He also competed in the four-man event at both the 2018 Games in PyeongChang and the 2010 Vancouver Games after a year deployed in Iraq.

A Utah resident, Fogt graduated from UVU with a degree in business management where he ran track and was team captain for two years. He set the school record in the 100-meter sprint and 60-meter dash.

He now lives in Alpine, Utah.