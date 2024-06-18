© 2024 KPCW

Local Olympian named head coach of US Bobsled team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT
Malte Babion Media
Chris Fogt will be the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation

Utah Valley University alumnus and three-time Olympian Christopher Fogt has been named the next head coach for USA Bobsled.

The appointment was announced Monday, June 17 by the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Fogt, a Major in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program, won a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in the four-man bobsled.

He also competed in the four-man event at both the 2018 Games in PyeongChang and the 2010 Vancouver Games after a year deployed in Iraq.

A Utah resident, Fogt graduated from UVU with a degree in business management where he ran track and was team captain for two years. He set the school record in the 100-meter sprint and 60-meter dash.

He now lives in Alpine, Utah.

Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver