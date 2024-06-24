Utah Olympic Park to host Bobsled, Skeleton world champs
The Utah Olympic Park has been chosen a host for the 2029 International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation World Championships.
This will be the first event of its kind held in the state.
The bid document highlighted Park City's proud tradition of innovation and excellence in hosting international winter sporting events, recent modernization of both track refrigeration and timing systems and future planned track improvements.
Utah Olympic Park's track, which was home to sliding sports for the 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, has 15 curves and a competition length of 1,335 meters.