USA Gymnastics Gold Over America tour to visit Utah

Gymnasts from the Paris Olympics will bring their talents from the world stage to the Maverik Center including gold medalists Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

They will be joined by the men’s team members Brody Malone, the "Specialist" Stephen Nedoroscik and Fred Richard. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt, and more to be named.

The athletes will show off their skills in West Valley Sept. 23.