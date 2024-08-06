USA Gymnastics Gold Over America tour to visit Utah
Utahns have the chance to see the top gymnasts from the U.S. as the Gold Over America Tour tumbles into town.
Gymnasts from the Paris Olympics will bring their talents from the world stage to the Maverik Center including gold medalists Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.
They will be joined by the men’s team members Brody Malone, the "Specialist" Stephen Nedoroscik and Fred Richard. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt, and more to be named.
The athletes will show off their skills in West Valley Sept. 23.