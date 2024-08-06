© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USA Gymnastics Gold Over America tour to visit Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.
Francisco Seco
/
AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, competes during the women's artistic gymnastics individual balance beam finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.

Utahns have the chance to see the top gymnasts from the U.S. as the Gold Over America Tour tumbles into town.

Gymnasts from the Paris Olympics will bring their talents from the world stage to the Maverik Center including gold medalists Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

They will be joined by the men’s team members Brody Malone, the "Specialist" Stephen Nedoroscik and Fred Richard. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt, and more to be named.

The athletes will show off their skills in West Valley Sept. 23.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver