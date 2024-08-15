Local high schools prepare for 2024 kickoff
Don your favorite high school colors and get ready for kickoff as South and North Summit, Park City, Wasatch high schools gear up for their first football games of the season.
Park City and Wasatch will face off in Heber in a can’t-miss rivalry game starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
North Summit will also play its first game against South Sevier in Monroe on Friday, and South Summit match up against Beaver in its season opener. All games begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday Park City High School's girl's soccer team will visit Washington, UT to face off against the Crimson Cliffs at 8 a.m. and Wasatch cross country will be in Spanish Fork for a pre-region meet.