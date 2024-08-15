© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local high schools prepare for 2024 kickoff

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM MDT
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024
Douglas Scott
Wasatch High School Athletics 2024

Don your favorite high school colors and get ready for kickoff as South and North Summit, Park City, Wasatch high schools gear up for their first football games of the season.

Park City and Wasatch will face off in Heber in a can’t-miss rivalry game starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

North Summit will also play its first game against South Sevier in Monroe on Friday, and South Summit match up against Beaver in its season opener. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday Park City High School's girl's soccer team will visit Washington, UT to face off against the Crimson Cliffs at 8 a.m. and Wasatch cross country will be in Spanish Fork for a pre-region meet.

Tags
Sports High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver