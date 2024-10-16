Miners win overtime thriller over Red Devils in regular season finale

The Park City Miners outlasted the Springville Red Devils, 17-14, in a hard-fought overtime battle on Wednesday night. Park City took advantage of windy conditions when two short punts by Springville set up the Miners deep inside Red Devil territory. The Miners capitalized on both opportunities to keep pace. With time running out and the game tied 14-14, Springville looked poised to win the game but missed a 27-yard field goal at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Park City took a 17-14 lead on a 25-yard Tanner Pidwell field goal. Springville could not move the ball against a fired-up Miners defense during their overtime possession. They were forced to kick a long field goal for the tie. When the attempt sailed wide left, the Miners celebrated the victory.

The Miners finish the regular season at 9-1. Playoff schedules will be announced over the weekend. KPCW will have live coverage of all the Miners’ playoff action.

Also coming up this week, the North Summit Braves (9-0) put their undefeated season on the line Thursday night at the Duchesne Eagles while the South Summit Wildcats (3-6) round out their regular season schedule at the Providence Hall Patriots on Friday night.