Wasatch Back high schools prepare for football playoffs

The Wasps finished 19th in the 5A division with a 1-4 region record and will have the home-field advantage in the first-round game.

Park City, North Summit and South Summit all have byes going into the Utah high school football playoffs.

Park City will play in the second round of the 4A Championship on Nov. 11 against the winner of Timpanogos vs Bear River this week.

In the 10-team 2A Championship, South Summit, which finished the season ranked 5th in the division, will play Delta next week. Both teams have a bye in the first round.

And unbeaten North Summit gets a break this week with a bye in the first round of the 1A Championship.

The Braves will play the winner of this week’s North Sevier versus Gunnison Valley game.