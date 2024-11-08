Miners fall short in 4A football quarterfinal shootout

In a hard-fought 4A quarterfinal playoff matchup, the Park City Miners fell to the Spanish Fork Dons 30-24, ending their season with a 10-2 record.

The game began as a defensive battle for one quarter, but both offenses found their rhythm in the second quarter. Park City had the momentum going into halftime as Eli Warner’s 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown propelled the Miners to a 14-10 lead at the break.

The Miners widened their advantage in the third quarter with a Tanner Pidwell field goal, bringing the score to 17-10. However, the game quickly turned into a showcase of big plays. Spanish Fork answered with a 44-yard touchdown pass, only for Park City to respond with an 89-yard touchdown connection from Sebastian Bodily to Reece Smith, securing a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Dons surged ahead with back-to-back touchdown runs of 61 and 76 yards for a 30-24 lead. Their defense then stepped up, shutting down Park City’s last attempts and preserving the victory.

The loss marks the end of an impressive season for the Miners, who finish with a strong 10-2 record.

One team in the Wasatch Back remains alive as the undefeated North Summit Braves prepare to face the Kanab Cowboys in a 1A semifinal showdown on Saturday afternoon [November 9] at 4:00 p.m. at Zions Bank Stadium.