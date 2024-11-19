Youth Sports Alliance winter program registration closes end of November

Youth Sports Alliance offers a variety of winter programs for kids in the Wasatch Back, including alpine and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping, luge and skeleton.

Executive Director Emily Fisher said last year over 900 students participated in snow programs.

“We're actually anticipating probably more than that,” she said. “We've had some growth in our South Summit, North Summit and Wasatch programs. So if there's a little time period in the schedules at all those different resorts where kids aren't out and active, we sort of fit those kids in the cracks.”

Fisher recommends families sign kids up for programs before Friday, Nov. 22 as prices go up. Registration closes Nov. 30.

Fisher said the registration deadline closes months before programs start in January so resorts can staff appropriately.

“This deadline is really important. It means that the resorts can adequately staff, we can sign the waivers all of those pieces,” she said. “We always get phone calls on the first day of the program with parents begging us to add their kids in and at that point the staffing is already done.”

Scholarships are available for families making less than $120,000 annually. There are also sibling, teacher and first responder discounts.

YSA is also providing low-cost transportation for students.

“When we provide transportation, our scholarship rate is about one in five. When we don't provide transportation, it falls to one in 19,” Fisher said. “Families with two working parents, single parents, it's hard for them to get there.”

Fisher said YSA is also looking for volunteers to help get kids to various programs. Volunteers are able to get free tickets to Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort and White Pine Touring on the days they offer their time.