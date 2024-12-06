Soldier Hollow to host junior biathlon, Nordic ski competitions

Solider Hollow will host the U.S. Biathlon Youth and Junior Nationals & International Team Trials Dec. 26 to 31.

Head Competition Biathlon Coach Gerrit Garberich said the time trials consist of three races.

“They determine the teams that get to travel over to Europe," he said. "There's 16 athletes that get to go and race for the U.S. flag and compete at the Junior and Youth World Championships for biathlon.”

Garberich said there are several athletes from the Soldier Hollow Biathlon Team to keep an eye on, including Sarah Hottle, Thomas Van de Kamp and Theo Castonguay.

The United States Biathlon Association moved its headquarters from Maine to Midway in 2023. Garberich said this has given local biathlon athletes more opportunities and a better chance to pursue biathlon as a professional or elite junior or youth athlete.

Solider Hollow will also host a Nordic skiing event in the New Year for the third year in a row. Utah Olympic Foundation Events Coordinator Josh Korn said it’s the Super Qualifier Cross-Country Ski Race and RMISA Ute Invitational . The three-day competition begins Jan. 16, 2025

“It's a great event, and it brings in about 700 to 750 of the best 14 years old to college-aged athletes from all over the Mountain West,” he said. “And, as far as I know, it's the largest Junior event in the US.”

All events are free to the public.