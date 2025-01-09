© 2025 KPCW

Solitude Mountain hosts skimo national championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:57 PM MST
Wasatch Powderkeg Skimo National Championships at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on January 8, 2025.
Solitude Mountain Resort
/
Davis Kuhn
Wasatch Powderkeg Skimo National Championships at Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on January 8, 2025.

Solitude Mountain Resort is hosting the 2025 U.S. National Championships for ski mountaineering – or skimo – Wednesday through Sunday.

The four-day event will also premiere a mixed relay race, which will be featured in the 2026 Olympics.

Athletes across the country will converge on the Wasatch Powderkeg course, which is known for its challenging terrain and views.

The sport of skimo involves racing up mountains on skis or on foot and then skiing back down.

According to USA Skimo, races are timed events that follow an established course through challenging winter alpine terrain.
