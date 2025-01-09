Solitude Mountain hosts skimo national championships

The four-day event will also premiere a mixed relay race, which will be featured in the 2026 Olympics.

Athletes across the country will converge on the Wasatch Powderkeg course, which is known for its challenging terrain and views.

The sport of skimo involves racing up mountains on skis or on foot and then skiing back down.

According to USA Skimo, races are timed events that follow an established course through challenging winter alpine terrain.