Park City freestyle skier earns first World Cup podium

Rell Harwood earned her first career World Cup podium with a third place finish Saturday. This follows her super-star performance at the X Games where she won the knuckle huck competition.

Zoe Atkin, who competes for Great Britain, came in first in the women’s freeski halfpipe. The halfpipe skier’s last World Cup win was in 2019 at Colorado’s Copper Mountain.

On the men’s side, Parkites Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson were one and two in slopestyle.

All four skiers are graduates of Park City’s Winter Sports School.

Freestyle competition continues in Aspen Tuesday with big air.