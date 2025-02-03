© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City freestyle skier earns first World Cup podium

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:36 PM MST
Rell Harwood stands on the podium at the U.S Grand Prix in Aspen, Colorado after the slopestyle finals.
Brie Cooper
/
U.S Ski and Snowboard
Rell Harwood stands on the podium at the U.S Grand Prix in Aspen, Colorado after the slopestyle finals.

It was a big weekend for Park City freestyle skiers with four athletes landing on the podium at the World Cup in Aspen, Colorado.

Rell Harwood earned her first career World Cup podium with a third place finish Saturday. This follows her super-star performance at the X Games where she won the knuckle huck competition.

Zoe Atkin, who competes for Great Britain, came in first in the women’s freeski halfpipe. The halfpipe skier’s last World Cup win was in 2019 at Colorado’s Copper Mountain.

On the men’s side, Parkites Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson were one and two in slopestyle.

All four skiers are graduates of Park City’s Winter Sports School.

Freestyle competition continues in Aspen Tuesday with big air.
Sports
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver