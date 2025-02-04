© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City High School swim teams to compete at state championships

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 4, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST
The Park City High School boy on the swim team competes at the Region 10 championship.
Chris Bae / Jessica Siegrist
/
Park City High School Swim
The Park City High School boy on the swim team competes at the Region 10 championship.

The Park City High School swim teams are headed to the 4A state championships this week.

The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship two weeks ago and the boys' team finished second.

Head coach Gadi Shamah said the coaches were impressed with both teams. He said the girls’ team has made strides to improve every year.

“The girls have been absolutely just dominating, and it's been really fun to see and super exciting for them,” Shamah said.

Both teams will compete in the 4A State Championship Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at Brigham Young University.

“The boys are favored, but they're going to have definitely a harder time with it, and the girls are strongly favored, which, again, doesn't mean anything is guaranteed. So they're going to have to show up on this weekend as well,” Shamah said.

Shamah said preliminary races are Friday with the top 32 finishers advancing to the finals Saturday.

The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship and the boys' team finished second.
1 of 2  — PCHS swim regionals girls.jpeg
The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship and the boys' team finished second.
Chris Bae / Jessica Siegrist / Park City High School Swim
The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship and the boys' team finished second.
2 of 2  — PCHS swim regionals boys.jpeg
The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship and the boys' team finished second.
Chris Bae / Jessica Siegrist / Park City High School Swim

Sports
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller