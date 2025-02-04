Park City High School swim teams to compete at state championships

The Park City High School girls' swimming team won first place at the Region 10 championship two weeks ago and the boys' team finished second.

Head coach Gadi Shamah said the coaches were impressed with both teams. He said the girls’ team has made strides to improve every year.

“The girls have been absolutely just dominating, and it's been really fun to see and super exciting for them,” Shamah said.

Both teams will compete in the 4A State Championship Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at Brigham Young University.

“The boys are favored, but they're going to have definitely a harder time with it, and the girls are strongly favored, which, again, doesn't mean anything is guaranteed. So they're going to have to show up on this weekend as well,” Shamah said.

Shamah said preliminary races are Friday with the top 32 finishers advancing to the finals Saturday.