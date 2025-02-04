Park City High School wrestlers qualify for state

The athletes that qualified earned their spots by finishing in the top eight at the 4A Divisional meet last week in St. George.

Seniors Abi Pray and Noa Omessi both placed third in their weight classes to qualify for the statewide contest.

Three PCHS boys also qualified for the tournament on Feb. 11 and 12, including senior Blake Ziesler who finished seventh

Juniors Eli Olson and Jackson Hockersmith placed eighth in their weight classes.

The 4A state wrestling tournament will be in Orem at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.