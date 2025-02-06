Lauren Macuga finishes third in first World Championships start

The 22-year-old has already had a breakout season with her first podium finish in January, recording the fastest time at the Austrian World Cup in St. Anton.

The American, who tied for the bronze with Norwegian skier Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, was just 0.24 seconds out from first place.

Italian Fredrica Brignone finished in second and Austrian Stephanie Venier stood on top of the podium in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria.

The Associated Press reports Macuga was the fastest skier on the top section of the course, flying nearly 30 yards off a jump and clocking 76 miles-per-hour.

The men will take to the super G hill tomorrow and the women, including Macuag, are slated to compete in the downhill race Saturday.